Indian Embassy in Beijing Urges Nationwide Registration for Future Services

The Indian Embassy in Beijing issued an advisory on Thursday, urging all Indian nationals in China to register with the mission. This registration will be mandatory for availing of future consular services from the Embassy.

To streamline the consular service process, the Embassy advised all Indians, including students, to register either through the website, by scanning the QR code, or via a provided link. Upon successful registration, a document with the applicant's name, passport number, and registration number will be generated and sent to the registered email.

Indians are advised to keep this document handy for future reference, as it must be attached to applications for services like passport renewal, attestation of documents, and police clearance. Failure to provide this document may result in delays.

