Indian Embassy in Beijing Urges Nationwide Registration for Future Services
The Indian Embassy in Beijing has advised all Indian nationals residing in China to register with the mission for future consular services. This registration will streamline the process of services like passport renewal and police clearance. A downloadable PDF registration document will be generated upon successful registration.
- Country:
- China
The Indian Embassy in Beijing issued an advisory on Thursday, urging all Indian nationals in China to register with the mission. This registration will be mandatory for availing of future consular services from the Embassy.
To streamline the consular service process, the Embassy advised all Indians, including students, to register either through the website, by scanning the QR code, or via a provided link. Upon successful registration, a document with the applicant's name, passport number, and registration number will be generated and sent to the registered email.
Indians are advised to keep this document handy for future reference, as it must be attached to applications for services like passport renewal, attestation of documents, and police clearance. Failure to provide this document may result in delays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
