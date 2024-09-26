Left Menu

Delhi High Court Halts DUSU Vote Counting Over Property Defacement

The Delhi High Court paused the DUSU election vote counting until all defacement materials are removed, urging the university to manage the process and bear cleanup costs. The university must secure the EVMs and ballot boxes and ensure compliance. Further proceedings are set for October 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:35 IST
Delhi High Court Halts DUSU Vote Counting Over Property Defacement
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has halted the counting of votes in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for Friday. The court's decision came after defacement materials, including posters and graffiti, were not removed, and public property remained unrestored.

A bench led by Chief Justice-designate Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela stated that the election process could continue, but vote counting would be delayed until the court is satisfied with the removal of defacement. The court also ordered that election-related materials like EVMs and ballot boxes be securely stored.

The university was further directed to cover the expenses incurred by civic authorities in the cleanup and then reclaim the funds from the candidates. The court criticized the university for failing to manage the candidates and uphold the electoral standards, highlighting the need for robust systems and courage to enforce discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024