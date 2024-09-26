Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School: Casualties Include Women and Children

An Israeli airstrike targeted a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza on Thursday, resulting in at least 11 deaths and 22 injuries, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The casualties included women and children.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike on the school in the Jabalia refugee camp, alleging that Hamas militants were inside planning attacks on Israeli troops. This claim, however, remains unverified by independent sources.

Footage from the al-Falouja School depicted rescue workers evacuating the injured amidst widespread debris and distressed crowds. One video showed a severed torso being wrapped in plastic and body parts placed in a cooler. The Health Ministry has not provided specific details on the number of women and children affected.

