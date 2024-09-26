Left Menu

Israel Defies Global Calls for Ceasefire with Hezbollah

Israel has rejected international calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, continuing airstrikes that have killed hundreds in Lebanon. After strikes hit Beirut, killing 28 people, Israel vows to secure its northern border and return evacuated citizens. The U.S. and allies push for a diplomatic solution amid rising fears of regional war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:24 IST
Israel Defies Global Calls for Ceasefire with Hezbollah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has rejected international calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah on Thursday, opting to continue airstrikes in Lebanon that have resulted in hundreds of deaths and escalating fears of a regional war.

A recent Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Beirut killed 28 people, including Mohammad Surur, a senior Hezbollah commander. The attack marks another deadly hit during days of intense bombings targeting Hezbollah's top ranks.

As Israeli forces conduct ground invasion simulations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to maintain military pressure until the northern border is secure and evacuated residents can return home. This stance has dashed hopes for a ceasefire proposed by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Meanwhile, the U.S. and other world powers continue to urge for a 21-day ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

