US Airstrikes Intensify in Yemen Amid Rising Tensions with Houthi Rebels

Suspected US airstrikes targeted Yemen's Hodeida on Tuesday night, resulting in eight fatalities and 16 injuries, according to Houthi sources. The strikes, part of an intense campaign, hit the city's al-Hawak district, known for its strategic airport used by rebels.

Footage from al-Masirah channel depicted chaotic scenes, as rescuers operated under mobile phone light. The aim appears to be a broader campaign against Houthi leadership, marking an escalation in US military operations.

The Central Command did not acknowledge the strikes, adhering to a pattern of withholding details. This comes as America faces tensions with Iran over its nuclear program. Over 200 US strikes have occurred since mid-March.

(With inputs from agencies.)