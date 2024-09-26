New PESA Initiatives Launched to Bolster Tribal Development

In a significant move to enhance governance in Scheduled Areas, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj unveiled a new portal and seven specialized training modules aimed at improving Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) under the PESA Act.

Minister of State for Panchayati Raj S. P. Singh Baghel inaugurated the National Conference on Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, underscoring the government's commitment to holistic development. Over 500 representatives from 10 PESA states attended the event, emphasizing nationwide dedication to the Act's implementation.

Baghel highlighted the importance of balancing rights with responsibilities and empowering gram sabhas and women in governance. The initiatives include funding, infrastructure improvements, and an action-oriented training approach, aiming to transform the development landscape for tribal communities.

