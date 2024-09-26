Left Menu

Eight Bangladeshi Women Arrested for Illegal Stay in India

Police arrested eight Bangladeshi women in Thane district for illegal stay in India. Seven were caught in Navi Mumbai, while one was apprehended in Ambernath with bogus documents. The women, working as domestic helps, were charged under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:44 IST
Eight Bangladeshi Women Arrested for Illegal Stay in India
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested eight Bangladeshi women from Thane district in separate cases for staying illegally in India, officials said on Thursday.

Seven of these women were apprehended from Navi Mumbai. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the NRI police station raided a residential premises in Karave village, Navi Mumbai. They found the women residing without valid documents.

A case was registered against them under the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950, and the Foreigners Act. In another incident, a Bangladeshi woman living in Ambernath was arrested with bogus documents, sparking a cheating and forgery case investigation.

Identified as Riya Arvind Barde, the accused was found fabricating documents. Her credentials listed three different places of birth. The police said the accused, along with four accomplices, lived in India illegally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024