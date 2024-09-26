Eight Bangladeshi Women Arrested for Illegal Stay in India

Police have arrested eight Bangladeshi women from Thane district in separate cases for staying illegally in India, officials said on Thursday.

Seven of these women were apprehended from Navi Mumbai. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the NRI police station raided a residential premises in Karave village, Navi Mumbai. They found the women residing without valid documents.

A case was registered against them under the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950, and the Foreigners Act. In another incident, a Bangladeshi woman living in Ambernath was arrested with bogus documents, sparking a cheating and forgery case investigation.

Identified as Riya Arvind Barde, the accused was found fabricating documents. Her credentials listed three different places of birth. The police said the accused, along with four accomplices, lived in India illegally.

