Erdogan Emphasizes Economic Cooperation Amid Turkish Geopolitical Shifts

President Tayyip Erdogan stated that Turkey's potential involvement in the BRICS and ASEAN groups is not an alternative to its NATO membership, but rather provides opportunities for economic cooperation, according to reports by broadcaster NTV and others on Thursday.

Turkey, a NATO member, has shown interest in joining BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which include China and Russia, and has also aimed to strengthen ties with the ASEAN grouping of Southeast Asian nations.

This move has raised concerns in the U.S. and Europe that Ankara might be drifting from its Western geopolitical stance, despite repeated denials from Ankara. Speaking to Turkish journalists in New York before departing the U.N. General Assembly, Erdogan emphasized that Turkey, a candidate for European Union membership, cannot base its future solely on its stalled EU bid and must deepen relations with various global actors and regions.

Erdogan stated, "BRICS and ASEAN are structures that, for us, particularly provide opportunities to enhance our economic cooperation. Being involved in these structures does not mean abandoning NATO. We do not see this alliance and cooperation as alternatives to each other."

