Reuniting Lost Hope: Haryana Police's Remarkable Rescue

In a heartwarming turn of events, Haryana Police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit successfully reunited a 20-year-old man, who had been missing for 11 years, with his family. According to officials, Satbir, also known as Tarzan, disappeared as a child from Karnal district in September 2013.

The tireless efforts of Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar and his team paid off when they identified Satbir at a government care facility in Lucknow, thanks to posters distributed across various cities. His mother had initially lodged a police complaint, describing distinctive scars on his hand and arm, which proved crucial in identifying him.

The reunion took place under the watchful eyes of Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Branch, Mamta Singh. Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur praised the team's dedication. This isn't an isolated success for ASI Kumar, whose team has reunited over 800 missing persons with their families, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)