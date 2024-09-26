Trump Faces Skeptical Judges in Civil Fraud Appeal
A New York appeals court appeared skeptical of a civil fraud case against Donald Trump, who is appealing a $454.2 million judgment related to inflated real estate values. Doubts were raised about the overreach of the law used to prosecute Trump. Trump's lawyers argue no financial harm was caused.
The New York appeals court expressed reservations on Thursday regarding the civil fraud case brought by the state against Donald Trump. The former president is appealing a nearly half-billion dollar judgment tied to alleged fraudulent real estate business practices.
Justice Arthur Engoron had previously ordered Trump to pay $454.2 million in penalties and interest for inflating his net worth, which allegedly secured better terms from lenders and insurers. The judges questioned whether the New York state law cited is applicable, as it typically targets fraud affecting consumers, not sophisticated business dealings.
Trump's defense argued that any discrepancies in his net worth had no material impact on his lenders. The case, part of multiple legal challenges facing Trump, threatens his business empire, accruing additional interest that has raised the owed amount to $478.3 million.
