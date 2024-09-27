Macron Pushes for 21-Day Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Israeli Resistance

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Thursday his commitment to ensuring Israel's agreement to a proposed 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, despite initial resistance from Israeli officials.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz had dismissed truce proposals from the United States and France, while Prime Minister Netanyahu's office remained unresponsive. Macron, during his visit to Canada, stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire.

Macron suggested a potential U.N. Security Council meeting to increase pressure on Israel and Hezbollah to halt their attacks, expressing concern over the possibility of Lebanon becoming a new Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)