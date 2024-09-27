Left Menu

Macron Pushes for 21-Day Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Israeli Resistance

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his keenness to ensure Israel's commitment to a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, despite initial rejection by Israeli officials. Macron emphasized the need for further diplomatic efforts and possible U.N. Security Council involvement to prevent Lebanon from becoming another Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 02:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 02:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Thursday his commitment to ensuring Israel's agreement to a proposed 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, despite initial resistance from Israeli officials.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz had dismissed truce proposals from the United States and France, while Prime Minister Netanyahu's office remained unresponsive. Macron, during his visit to Canada, stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire.

Macron suggested a potential U.N. Security Council meeting to increase pressure on Israel and Hezbollah to halt their attacks, expressing concern over the possibility of Lebanon becoming a new Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

