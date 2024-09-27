Left Menu

U.S. Coast Guard Monitors Increasing Russian and Chinese Navy Activity

The U.S. Coast Guard has observed a rise in Chinese and Russian naval activities around Alaska and the northern Pacific. Senior commander Vice Admiral Andrew J. Tiongson stated encounters have been professional. The U.S. Coast Guard maintains presence, exchanges information with the military, and advises allies like the Philippines.

The U.S. Coast Guard has noted an increase in naval activity by China and Russia in the vicinity of Alaska and the northern Pacific, according to Vice Admiral Andrew J. Tiongson, Pacific Area Commander. During a press call with regional reporters from Japan, he emphasized that while these encounters have been professional, the U.S. retains a strategy of presence to ensure communication and surveillance.

Vice Admiral Tiongson mentioned that Russian naval vessels, often accompanied by the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), have been increasingly active in the region over recent years. These ships occasionally cross into the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to establish communication and monitor their movements until they exit.

Admiral Tiongson also highlighted coordination between the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. military, and Canadian forces. While addressing regional issues, he noted that the Coast Guard provides advisory and planning support to allies like the Philippines amidst tensions in the South China Sea but has not engaged in direct escorts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

