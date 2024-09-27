Left Menu

Punjab State Women Commission Demands Removal of Vice Chancellor Over 'Inappropriate Actions'

The Punjab State Women Commission has petitioned President Droupadi Murmu for the removal of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law's Vice Chancellor, citing inappropriate actions and privacy violations during an unannounced girls' hostel inspection. Students have been protesting since September 22, urging his resignation.

  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab State Women Commission has formally requested the removal of Vice Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh from Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, by writing to President Droupadi Murmu. The request follows allegations of privacy violations and inappropriate behavior during an unannounced inspection of the girls' hostel.

The university, which had been closed due to massive student protests, reopened on Friday. Students have been protesting against Singh since September 22, claiming he violated their privacy by questioning their attire during the surprise inspection.

Vice Chancellor Singh denies the allegations, stating that his visit was to address accommodation-related issues, and that he did not comment on the dressing sense of the girls. Despite his denials, the Commission has recommended his removal to restore a safe and respectful environment at the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)

