Russian Ship 'Adler' Released after Swedish Inspection

The Russian freighter Adler, on EU and U.S. sanctions lists, was released by Swedish customs after an inspection for suspected sanctions violations. The ship had been anchored due to engine problems, and authorities decided not to pursue an investigation. It resumed its journey from St Petersburg with unknown cargo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The Russian freighter Adler, previously detained by Swedish customs for inspection, has been released. Authorities had boarded the ship over the weekend after it anchored in Swedish waters near Hoganas due to engine issues. On Monday, marine tracking data confirmed the vessel is back in motion.

Despite being listed on the European Union sanctions list and sanctioned by the U.S. for alleged involvement in weapons transportation, the prosecutor chose not to initiate an investigation into possible sanctions violations. Thus, the ship was allowed to continue its journey.

The customs service did not reveal the contents of the Adler's cargo. Departing from St Petersburg on December 15, its destination remains unknown. LSEG tracking data indicated the ship was headed north along Sweden's west coast.

