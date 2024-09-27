Sri Lanka Orders Forensic Audit on Visa Outsourcing Scandal

The newly formed Sri Lankan government, under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has mandated a forensic audit to scrutinize the visa outsourcing contract. This contract involves Indian firms GBS Technology and IVS Global FZCO, along with Dubai-based VFS Global.

Public Security Minister Vijitha Herath confirmed that the audit aims to investigate any irregularities in the multimillion-dollar contract awarded in April to handle foreign visa applications. "We have initiated an immediate forensic audit to investigate irregularities," Herath stated.

The Supreme Court recently ordered the remand of Controller of Immigration and Emigration Harsha Ilukpitiya for contempt charges, stemming from his failure to implement an order regarding the on-arrival electronic tourist visa system. Following this, the immigration service has reverted to a pre-mid-April system from Thursday night onwards, addressing the significant difficulties caused by VFS Global's visa facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)