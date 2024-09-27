Assam Tightens Security Along Indo-Bangladesh Border
Three Bangladeshis were apprehended along the Indo-Bangladesh border and handed over to Bangladesh authorities. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the incident. The operation highlights Assam Police and BSF's intensified efforts to secure the border following recent turmoil in the neighboring country.
Three Bangladesh nationals were apprehended at the international border and subsequently handed over to Bangladeshi authorities, as confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.
Identified as Masum Khan, Iqbal Hussain, and Mujanur Rehman, the individuals were intercepted by Assam Police near the Indo-Bangladesh border. 'Maintaining strict vigilance, @assampolice identified 3 Bangladeshi infiltrators near the international border. They were promptly pushed back to Bangladesh. Good job Team!' Sarma posted on X.
Around 100 infiltrators have been apprehended in Assam and handed over to Bangladeshi authorities so far, amidst ongoing turmoil in the neighboring country. The BSF has intensified its vigilance along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast. Assam Police are also on high alert to prevent illegal entries, confirmed Director General of Police G P Singh, emphasizing the collaborative defence efforts of the BSF and Assam Police.
