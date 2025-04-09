Left Menu

Border Tensions: IED Blast Injures BSF Jawan in Punjab

A BSF jawan was injured in an IED blast along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The explosion, a rare occurrence on this sensitive front, happened during a patrol in Gurdaspur. The IEDs were discovered and defused later to ensure the safety of the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:11 IST
Border Tensions: IED Blast Injures BSF Jawan in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Border Security Force jawan suffered injuries due to an IED explosion near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

This incident, a rare occurrence in this region, took place during a nighttime patrol in Gurdaspur district as forces aimed to secure the area.

The patrol discovered multiple IEDs with concealed wires well within Indian territory. While defusing efforts continued, a detonating device accidentally triggered, injuring the jawan. Authorities successfully defused the remaining explosives later, maintaining safety for local personnel and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025