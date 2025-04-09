Border Tensions: IED Blast Injures BSF Jawan in Punjab

A Border Security Force jawan suffered injuries due to an IED explosion near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

This incident, a rare occurrence in this region, took place during a nighttime patrol in Gurdaspur district as forces aimed to secure the area.

The patrol discovered multiple IEDs with concealed wires well within Indian territory. While defusing efforts continued, a detonating device accidentally triggered, injuring the jawan. Authorities successfully defused the remaining explosives later, maintaining safety for local personnel and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)