Border Tensions: IED Blast Injures BSF Jawan in Punjab
A BSF jawan was injured in an IED blast along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The explosion, a rare occurrence on this sensitive front, happened during a patrol in Gurdaspur. The IEDs were discovered and defused later to ensure the safety of the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A Border Security Force jawan suffered injuries due to an IED explosion near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
This incident, a rare occurrence in this region, took place during a nighttime patrol in Gurdaspur district as forces aimed to secure the area.
The patrol discovered multiple IEDs with concealed wires well within Indian territory. While defusing efforts continued, a detonating device accidentally triggered, injuring the jawan. Authorities successfully defused the remaining explosives later, maintaining safety for local personnel and civilians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Understanding Cross-Border Payments: How Digital Assets are Transforming Global Transactions
Punjab's Food Safety Crackdown: A Clean Sweep Against Adulteration
Ecolink Joins Forces with Punjab Kings for IPL 2025
India Strengthens Border Security with Modern Infrastructure Initiatives
Punjab Police Bolsters Emergency Response with New Smartphones for ERVs