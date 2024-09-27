Bombay High Court Revokes Indrani Mukerjea's Travel Permission

The Bombay High Court on Friday nullified a special court's order that had permitted former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, who stands accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case, to travel overseas.

Justice Shyam Chandak upheld a CBI petition, arguing the gravity of Mukerjea's charges and the potential risk of her fleeing. 'The petition is allowed. The impugned order is set aside,' stated the court.

The special CBI court had initially allowed Mukerjea to travel to Europe for a span of ten days over this period for personal bureaucratic tasks post-divorce. However, Justice Chandak emphasized that necessary statutory help could be provided domestically, given the serious allegations she faces.

While not addressing the merits of the case, the court found the special court's decision unreasonable. The special court had set conditions for Mukerjea's travel, including periodic embassy visits and a Rs 2 lakh security deposit, but the High Court deemed these insufficient.

Indrani Mukerjea, arrested in August 2015 following the exposure of the Sheena Bora murder, claims the orders were crucial for sorting personal affairs. She was granted bail in May 2022. The murder of Bora, Indrani's daughter from a previous relationship, allegedly involved Mukerjea, her driver, and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna. The case came to light in 2015 upon the driver's confession.

(With inputs from agencies.)