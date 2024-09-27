Global Trade Unions Accuse Israel of Labor Violations amid Gaza Conflict
Ten global trade unions filed a complaint with the International Labour Organization, alleging Israel's treatment of Palestinian workers since the Gaza war began breaches international treaties. The complaint demands unpaid wages and compensation for 200,000 excluded workers, potentially amounting to billions of dollars.
A coalition of ten global trade unions has filed a formal complaint against Israel with the International Labour Organization (ILO), alleging labor rights violations against Palestinian workers since the onset of the Gaza conflict.
The unions argue that Israel's exclusion of around 200,000 Palestinian migrant workers, justified on security grounds, has resulted in extensive unpaid wages and compensation cases. The move has deepened scrutiny from the Geneva-based U.N. labor body.
The complaint highlights the distressing economic impact on Palestinian workers, left destitute due to sudden unemployment, and calls for immediate action to ensure compliance with international legal obligations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
