Saudi Arabia Forms Global Alliance for Two-State Solution
Saudi Arabia, led by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, has assembled an international coalition to advocate for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The alliance includes Arab, Muslim, and European nations. The kingdom paused plans to normalize ties with Israel until a Palestinian state is established.
Saudi Arabia, spearheaded by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, announced the formation of a global coalition aimed at advocating for a two-state solution to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The announcement was made during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
This newly-formed alliance comprises several Arab, Muslim, and European nations, although the specific member countries have not yet been disclosed, according to the Saudi state news agency. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell indicated that initial meetings would be held in Riyadh and Brussels.
Following the Gaza war's eruption last October between Israel and Hamas, Saudi Arabia postponed U.S.-backed plans to normalize relations with Israel. Prince Faisal stated that implementing the two-state solution is essential for regional security and coexistence. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman echoed these sentiments, condemning Israeli actions against Palestinians and refusing to recognize Israel without a Palestinian state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jaishankar Congratulates Philemon Yang on Leading 79th UN General Assembly
Netanyahu to Attend UN General Assembly
UN General Assembly to Vote on Palestinian Resolution Against Israel
Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's Inaugural U.S. Visit for 79th UN General Assembly
UN General Assembly's Bold Resolution Calls for Israel's Withdrawal from Occupied Territories