Saudi Arabia Forms Global Alliance for Two-State Solution

Saudi Arabia, spearheaded by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, announced the formation of a global coalition aimed at advocating for a two-state solution to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The announcement was made during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

This newly-formed alliance comprises several Arab, Muslim, and European nations, although the specific member countries have not yet been disclosed, according to the Saudi state news agency. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell indicated that initial meetings would be held in Riyadh and Brussels.

Following the Gaza war's eruption last October between Israel and Hamas, Saudi Arabia postponed U.S.-backed plans to normalize relations with Israel. Prince Faisal stated that implementing the two-state solution is essential for regional security and coexistence. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman echoed these sentiments, condemning Israeli actions against Palestinians and refusing to recognize Israel without a Palestinian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)