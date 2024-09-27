Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Ceasefire Talks Continue Amid Rising Tensions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that Israel will continue discussing ceasefire proposals for Lebanon in the coming days. This statement comes as Washington warned that further escalation would complicate the return of civilians on both sides. Israel’s foreign minister previously rejected global calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah and pushed ahead with airstrikes, resulting in the deaths of hundreds in Lebanon and increasing fears of a regional conflict.

An Israeli strike on Friday killed nine members of a family, including four children, in Shebaa, a Lebanese border town, according to mayor Mohammad Saab. Lebanese health ministry reports estimate that more than 600 people have died due to Israeli attacks since Monday. Hezbollah declared their rocket attacks on Israeli cities Haifa and Tiberias as retaliation for strikes on Lebanese civilian areas. Although Israel’s air defenses have intercepted many rockets, daily life in northern Israel remains disrupted.

The ongoing conflict has led to significant displacements: more than 90,000 people in Lebanon this week and additional evacuations in Israel. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of a truce, warning that further escalation would hinder civilian returns. Meanwhile, discussions about a proposed 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, as proposed by the U.S. and France, continue.

