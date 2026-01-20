Left Menu

Kyiv in Darkness: Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Powerless

Over 335,000 Kyiv residents lost electricity due to Russian airstrikes, according to DTEK. Power was restored for 162,000 households, but 173,000 remain affected. The impact underscores the ongoing conflict's effects on daily life in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:54 IST
Kyiv in Darkness: Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Powerless
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of overnight Russian airstrikes, more than 335,000 residents of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, were plunged into darkness.

DTEK, a private energy company, announced on Tuesday that while 162,000 households had their power restored, 173,000 households still remain without electricity.

This development highlights the continuing struggle faced by Ukrainian civilians amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Noah Holdings: Redefining Wealth Management in the AI Era

Noah Holdings: Redefining Wealth Management in the AI Era

 Singapore
2
European Skepticism Grows Over U.S.-Led Gaza Coordination Centre

European Skepticism Grows Over U.S.-Led Gaza Coordination Centre

 Global
3
Tariff Turbulence: EU Rebukes Trump's Greenland Gambit

Tariff Turbulence: EU Rebukes Trump's Greenland Gambit

 Switzerland
4
HCL Cyclothon Noida 2026: Pedal Towards a Sustainable Future

HCL Cyclothon Noida 2026: Pedal Towards a Sustainable Future

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026