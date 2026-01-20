Kyiv in Darkness: Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Powerless
Over 335,000 Kyiv residents lost electricity due to Russian airstrikes, according to DTEK. Power was restored for 162,000 households, but 173,000 remain affected. The impact underscores the ongoing conflict's effects on daily life in Ukraine.
In the wake of overnight Russian airstrikes, more than 335,000 residents of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, were plunged into darkness.
DTEK, a private energy company, announced on Tuesday that while 162,000 households had their power restored, 173,000 households still remain without electricity.
This development highlights the continuing struggle faced by Ukrainian civilians amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
