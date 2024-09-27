Left Menu

Caste Panchayat Faces Charges for Imposing Social Boycott in Maharashtra

Nine members of a caste panchayat in Beed district, Maharashtra, face charges after imposing a social boycott on a family due to the father-in-law's love marriage. The family's inability to pay a heavy fine led to their social ostracism, and a complaint was filed under the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott Act.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, nine members of a caste panchayat in Beed district, Maharashtra, have been charged for imposing a social boycott on a woman and her family. The action came after the woman's father-in-law entered into a love marriage without the panchayat's consent.

The incident, involving the Nandiwale (Tirmali) community, has raised concerns over the unchecked power of caste panchayats, often functioning outside the legal framework. The family, unable to pay a Rs 2.5 lakh fine, faced ostracism, prompting them to seek police intervention.

The accused now face charges under the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott Act and other relevant laws, highlighting ongoing issues of social justice and power dynamics in caste-based communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

