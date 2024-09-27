Left Menu

Supreme Court Expunges Controversial High Court Remarks on Religious Conversions

The Supreme Court expunged remarks made by the Allahabad High Court that implied a majority population may become the minority if religious conversions persist. This decision came as the top court granted bail to an accused, stating that the high court's general observations had no bearing on the case's facts.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:37 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday expunged a controversial remark made by the Allahabad High Court, which suggested that the majority population in the country could become a minority if religious conversions were not curtailed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Manoj Misra passed the order while granting bail to Kailash, who was accused under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and Section 365 of the IPC.

The apex court emphasized that the high court's observations were unnecessary for the case disposal and should not be cited in other proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

