Supreme Court Expunges Controversial High Court Remarks on Religious Conversions
The Supreme Court expunged remarks made by the Allahabad High Court that implied a majority population may become the minority if religious conversions persist. This decision came as the top court granted bail to an accused, stating that the high court's general observations had no bearing on the case's facts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday expunged a controversial remark made by the Allahabad High Court, which suggested that the majority population in the country could become a minority if religious conversions were not curtailed.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Manoj Misra passed the order while granting bail to Kailash, who was accused under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and Section 365 of the IPC.
The apex court emphasized that the high court's observations were unnecessary for the case disposal and should not be cited in other proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants
Gym Owner Fatally Shot in South Delhi's Greater Kailash
Gym Owner Murdered in High-Profile Greater Kailash Shooting: Police Investigate Gang Links
Gym Owner Shot Dead in Suspected Gang War in Delhi's Posh Greater Kailash
Gym Owner's Murder in Greater Kailash Leaves Community in Shock