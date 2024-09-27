Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Comprehensive Land Law

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Saturday that a comprehensive land law tailored to the state's geographical conditions is in the works, aiming to introduce it in the next budget session.

Dhami emphasized strict actions against individuals exploiting loopholes to buy multiple plots under different family members' names and not using land for its intended purposes. "We are committed to addressing land law and Mool Niwas issues," he stated during a press conference.

The new legislation intends to curb indiscriminate land transactions and preserve the state's demographic integrity. Despite these stringent measures, Dhami reassured potential investors in tourism, education, and health sectors of a welcoming environment.

In related news, a committee formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) aims to meet the November 9 deadline, with progress reviewed monthly.

(With inputs from agencies.)