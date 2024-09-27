Ministry of Tourism Launches Incredible India Content Hub and Revamped Digital Portal

On World Tourism Day, 27th September 2024, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, unveiled the Incredible India Content Hub, a comprehensive digital repository designed to serve as a one-stop destination for high-quality tourism-related content. Launched alongside the revamped Incredible India digital portal (www.incredibleindia.gov.in), this initiative is aimed at elevating the global promotion of India as a premier travel destination.

Incredible India Content Hub: A Digital Treasure Trove

The Incredible India Content Hub is a vast resource featuring around 5,000 content assets, including images, films, brochures, and newsletters. It caters to a wide range of stakeholders such as tour operators, journalists, students, researchers, filmmakers, authors, influencers, content creators, government officials, and ambassadors.

This digital repository, created in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture, and other organizations, is designed to make it easy for the global travel trade to access everything they need to promote Indian tourism. Whether for marketing, research, or content creation, stakeholders can find valuable assets on this platform, helping them amplify the Incredible India brand across various channels.

Revamped Incredible India Digital Portal: A Tourist-Centric SolutionThe newly revamped Incredible India digital portal offers a user-friendly experience that is rich in content and functionality. Built to cater to the needs of both domestic and international travellers, the portal is designed to provide essential information and services at every stage of the travel experience—from discovery and research to planning, booking, and returning. Key features of the portal include:

Comprehensive Travel Information: Destinations, attractions, festivals, itineraries, crafts, and travel diaries.

Multimedia Content: High-quality videos, images, and digital maps to enrich the travel experience.

'Book Your Travel' Feature: A streamlined booking system for flights, hotels, cabs, buses, and even entry to monuments.

AI-Powered Chatbot: A virtual assistant to help travellers with real-time queries and information.

Additional Tools and Services: Includes weather updates, details of tour operators, currency converter, airport information, and a visa guide.

Enhancing the Digital Experience

The Ministry of Tourism has designed the Incredible India Digital Portal to enhance the convenience and accessibility of tourism services for visitors. By integrating AI-powered tools, the portal ensures that travellers can easily plan their trips and receive assistance at any stage of their journey.

Moreover, the Ministry is focused on the continuous improvement of the portal. Future updates will introduce new features and additional content sourced through crowdsourcing and partnerships with institutions. These efforts aim to keep the digital platform fresh, dynamic, and a key source of inspiration for anyone exploring Incredible India.

Global Impact and Accessibility

The launch of these digital assets is expected to significantly boost India’s visibility as a global tourism hub. The Incredible India Content Hub provides a crucial platform for international travel trade professionals to easily access and distribute authentic and engaging content about India, helping to attract more travellers. By modernizing its digital infrastructure, India aims to offer a more immersive and seamless experience for tourists, ultimately strengthening its position as a world-class travel destination.

The Ministry of Tourism is committed to enhancing both the digital and real-world travel experiences in India, ensuring that visitors can explore the country with ease, comfort, and a wealth of information at their fingertips.