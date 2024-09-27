Textiles Industry to Reach $350 Billion by 2030, Creating Millions of Jobs: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh, announced that India's textile industry is projected to grow to $350 billion by 2030, generating millions of jobs in the process. Addressing a press conference on the 100 Days Achievements of the Ministry of Textiles in New Delhi, the Minister emphasized the groundwork laid to achieve these ambitious goals, covering various segments of the textile value chain.

Silk Sector and Employment Growth

Shri Singh highlighted the potential for silk cultivation to drive employment, noting that around 1 crore people are already connected with the sector. With a long-term target of producing 50,000 metric tonnes, initiatives like the Eri Sericulture Promotional Project, launched in Gujarat, are set to expand nationwide, benefitting castor farmers and promoting sericulture as an income-generating activity. The expansion of silk production is a significant employment driver.

PM MITRA Park and Mega Investments

The Minister also discussed the PM MITRA (Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Parks, where an investment of ₹70,000 crore is expected, creating 21 lakh jobs. These parks will serve as hubs for attracting foreign investment and boosting India's textile industry to achieve style, scale, skill, and sustainability (4S).

Bharat Tex 2025 and Fashion Innovation

India's potential as a global textile destination will be showcased through Bharat Tex 2025, a major textile event designed to attract international investors. In addition, VisioNxt, an indigenous trend forecasting system powered by AI and emotional intelligence, will help fulfil India's fashion aspirations and empower startups, weavers, and designers with insights into fashion trends.

Technical Textiles: A Billion-Dollar Opportunity

The Minister set a target of $10 billion in technical textile exports by 2030, reflecting the sector’s growing relevance across industries. Technical textiles are increasingly being used in fields like medical, construction, and smart textiles, with startups playing a vital role in innovation. To support these ventures, 11 startups have been funded under the GREAT (Grant for Research and Entrepreneurship across Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles) initiative, with grants of up to ₹50 lakhs per startup.

Handloom and Handicraft Sector Empowerment

India’s handloom and handicraft sectors, connecting over 1 crore artisans, have been boosted by the Ministry's various initiatives. The Bunkar and Karigar Utthan Upskilling Programme, launched on July 27, 2024, aims to enhance artisans' skills and competitiveness, benefitting 3,600 artisans with certificates and toolkits to improve their craft. Similarly, the Shilp Didi Mahotsav, held in August 2024, provided marketing platforms for women artisans, ensuring financial independence and greater market reach for their products.

The Ministry also celebrated National Handloom Day on August 7, 2024, raising awareness about the vital role handlooms play in the Indian economy. The event honored artisans through the Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and National Handloom Awards, while multiple exhibitions and social campaigns promoted the sector nationwide.

Craft Tourism and Infrastructure for Traditional Artisans

Infrastructure projects such as the Craft Tourism Village and the Common Facility Center (CFC) for terracotta craft, inaugurated in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, have supported over 1,000 artisans. These projects provide artisans with modern technology and reduced costs, enhancing production efficiency and sustainability.

Expansion of Silk Production and Innovations

The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Central Silk Board in September 2024 marked a major milestone for the silk industry. India's raw silk production has soared from 1,242 metric tonnes in 1949 to over 39,000 metric tonnes in 2023, making India the world’s second-largest producer. The celebrations included the introduction of new mulberry varieties, advanced technologies, and the launch of the Silk Mark India website, reaffirming India's global leadership in silk production.

Support for Jute Farmers and Workers

In August 2024, the government approved a new pricing methodology for jute sacking bags, benefiting 4 lakh jute mill workers and 40 lakh farmers engaged in jute cultivation. This move is expected to modernize the jute industry, encourage investment, and contribute to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, promoting eco-friendly and sustainable jute products.

Global Textiles Event: Bharat Tex 2025

Scheduled for 2025, Bharat Tex is positioned to become one of the world’s largest global textiles events, attracting over 5,000 exhibitors and 6,000 international buyers from 110 countries. This initiative is set to further cement India’s place as a global hub for textiles and fashion.

The Ministry of Textiles, under Shri Giriraj Singh’s leadership, is driving comprehensive reforms across the sector, from traditional crafts to cutting-edge fashion technology. By focusing on employment generation, global market integration, and sustainability, India’s textile industry is on a path to unprecedented growth, aiming for $350 billion in market size by 2030. Through initiatives like PM MITRA Parks, Bharat Tex, and investments in technical textiles, the Ministry is ensuring that India remains a leader in the global textile economy while creating millions of jobs across the nation.