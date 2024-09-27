Election Commission Seeks Immediate Action on Official Transfers in Maharashtra

Sending a stern message, the Election Commission on Friday demanded an explanation from Maharashtra's chief secretary and police chief for failing to fully execute its orders on the transfer of officials ahead of the assembly polls.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik informed PTI that a compliance report would be submitted by Monday. The poll body's strongly-worded letter highlighted that despite a directive issued on July 31 to reassign officials who had served in their home districts or current posts for over three years, the state administration had not completed the process.

The compliance report was due by August 31. While the additional director general of police submitted a partial report, the chief secretary was yet to fully respond, the EC noted.

Sources indicated that more than 100 inspector-level officers in Mumbai and revenue officials, many in key state positions, had not been relocated as required. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed his displeasure over the state administration's non-compliance, emphasizing that such delays undermine efforts to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

The EC has warned that further inaction will not be tolerated. ''We will be sending the compliance report on transfers and postings by Monday,'' state chief secretary Saunik told PTI when contacted.

The term of the current Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26. The EC is in the state to review its election preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)