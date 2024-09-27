NMCG Approves ₹1,062 Crore for Ganga Conservation and Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025

The 57th Executive Committee (EC) meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), chaired by DG Rajeev Kumar Mital, approved projects worth ₹1,062 crore aimed at enhancing the conservation and cleanliness of the Ganga River. These initiatives include crucial sewage management projects, septage treatment upgrades, and extensive awareness campaigns for Mahakumbh 2025. Key Approved Projects:

Sewage Management in Katihar, Bihar

A project costing ₹350 crore aims to improve drainage and sewage management in Katihar, with plans to construct a 35 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Rojitpur and a 20.5 MLD STP at Sharifganj. The project also includes tapping nine drains and follows a DBOT (Design, Build, Operate, Transfer) model with a 15-year maintenance plan.

Major STP Project in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

An interception and STP project worth ₹488 crore was approved for Aligarh, which includes constructing 65 MLD and 48 MLD STPs, along with a 30 KLD septage co-treatment facility. The project will manage wastewater from various drains and includes a 24-month completion timeline with a 15-year maintenance contract.

Sewage Treatment and Drain Management in Supaul, Bihar

A ₹76.69 crore project in Supaul will focus on the construction of three STPs and the management of six major drains to reduce pollution.

Uttarakhand Septage Co-Treatment Project

A project valued at ₹2.5 crore will focus on co-treating septage across multiple STPs in Uttarakhand, including facilities in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, and Devprayag.

IEC Activities for Mahakumbh 2025

A comprehensive ₹30 crore Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) project will be executed to raise awareness during Mahakumbh 2025. The initiative includes ‘Paint My City’ and mural art programs, and the deployment of 1,500 Ganga Seva Doots to promote cleanliness and Ganga conservation.

Strengthening Pollution Control and Monitoring Systems

The EC approved restructuring the Pollution Inventory, Assessment, and Surveillance (PIAS) project, adding 90 sanctioned posts to improve environmental data collection and analysis.

The installation of Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) was also approved, with ₹33 crore allocated for monitoring 11 STPs in Uttar Pradesh and 40 in West Bengal.

Conservation of Small Rivers through Smart Laboratory for Clean River (SLCR)

A ₹13 crore initiative in partnership with IIT BHU and Denmark was approved to boost the rejuvenation of small rivers across India.

Freshwater Turtle and Gharial Breeding Program

A ₹2 crore conservation project at the Kukrail Gharial Rehabilitation Center in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was greenlit to rejuvenate endangered species such as gharials and freshwater turtles in the Ganga River.

Moving Forward: These projects aim to enhance sewage management, boost river conservation efforts, and engage the public in protecting the Ganga. The Mahakumbh 2025 preparations include mass awareness campaigns, ensuring the involvement of various stakeholders in improving sanitation and environmental outcomes.

The 57th NMCG EC meeting saw participation from key officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, State Governments of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and senior NMCG officers. The next CSLM will be held in India, as the mission continues to strengthen Indo-Bhutan cooperation on water conservation and infrastructure development.