Left Menu

Unidentified Male Body Discovered in Narela Park

An unidentified male body with a crushed face was found in Smriti Van park, Narela. Forensic teams investigated the scene and moved the body to BJRM hospital. A paper slip found at the location indicated the victim needed to go to Narela Mandi. Authorities have registered a murder case and are working to identify the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:11 IST
Unidentified Male Body Discovered in Narela Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified male body with a severely crushed face was found on Friday morning in the park of Smriti Van, located in Sector A6, Narela, outer north Delhi, police reported.

According to officials, the body was discovered early in the day, and a forensics team along with a crime unit promptly arrived on the scene to examine and collect evidence. The body was later transported to BJRM hospital for further investigation.

A paper slip recovered at the site contained a written note indicating the victim needed to go to Narela Mandi. Police have registered a case under section 103(1) for murder and are currently making efforts to identify the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024