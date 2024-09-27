Unidentified Male Body Discovered in Narela Park

An unidentified male body with a severely crushed face was found on Friday morning in the park of Smriti Van, located in Sector A6, Narela, outer north Delhi, police reported.

According to officials, the body was discovered early in the day, and a forensics team along with a crime unit promptly arrived on the scene to examine and collect evidence. The body was later transported to BJRM hospital for further investigation.

A paper slip recovered at the site contained a written note indicating the victim needed to go to Narela Mandi. Police have registered a case under section 103(1) for murder and are currently making efforts to identify the deceased.

