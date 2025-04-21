Court Orders Murder Case Against Police in Alleged Fake Encounter

In a significant development, a special court has dismissed the closure report by the CBI regarding the alleged 2021 fake encounter of Kamlesh Prajapati, directing a murder case against top police officers, including the former Superintendent of Police of Pali Kaluram Rawat and Barmer SP Anand Sharma.

The court has also tasked the CBI with probing the involvement of the then revenue minister Harish Choudhary, his brother Manish Choudhary, and additional police personnel, with results expected within two months. The court's decision emerged after Jasoda, Prajapati's widow, contested the CBI's findings, citing conspiracy and falsehoods in the investigation.

This alleged encounter, initially deemed legitimate by local law enforcement and later scrutinized by CID-CB and CBI, drew significant public uproar from Prajapati's community, who labeled it a staged execution. The court condemned the misleading evidence and instructed a fresh inquiry into these grave allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)