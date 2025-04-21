World Mourns Pope Francis: A Legacy of Peace and Unity
Pope Francis, hailed for fostering peace, unity, and compassion, passed away at 88. Parish Priest Fr Walter De Sa honored the Pope's dedication to interfaith dialogue and environmental care. His passing leaves a profound impact on the Church and global community. The conclave to elect his successor will commence soon.
Fr Walter De Sa, the Parish Priest of Immaculate Conception Church, expressed profound sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, lauding him as a spiritual leader and advocate for global peace. Speaking to ANI, Fr De Sa highlighted the Pope's commitment to interfaith dialogue and environmental stewardship.
Pope Francis, who passed away at 88, was a beacon of harmony and unity. "His Easter message at St. Peter's Square symbolized his love for the Church and humanity," Fr De Sa noted. The Pope's devotion to Jesus and Mother Mary was described as the core of his spirituality.
The Vatican announced his death on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. He had celebrated Easter the day prior, delivering his traditional address. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he served as the 266th Pope. A conclave will be held to choose his successor, with eligible Cardinals set to vote in Rome.
