Hyderabad MLC Poll Controversy: Allegiances and Accusations

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized the Congress and BRS for allegedly supporting AIMIM in Hyderabad's MLC election by not fielding candidates. He questioned their secular claims and highlighted AIMIM's controversial past. The BJP aims to reveal the true allegiances of the political parties involved in the election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has raised serious concerns over the impending MLC polls in Hyderabad, accusing Congress and BRS of tacitly supporting the AIMIM by refraining from fielding candidates. Reddy questioned the secular credentials of both parties, labeling AIMIM as 'rank communal.'

According to Reddy, the Congress and BRS typically contest in AIMIM-dominated areas during larger elections, only to allegedly split the anti-AIMIM vote. However, their decision to opt out of the upcoming election is seen as a move to benefit Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, sparking criticism from BJP ranks.

While BJP's candidate faces AIMIM's Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi in the April 23 election, banners around Hyderabad have emerged urging voters to oppose AIMIM. The political clash has seen accusations fly from all sides, with the BJP claiming its rivals are undermining secularism and fueling communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

