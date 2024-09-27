NIA Raids in J&K: New Evidence in Deadly Bus Attack Investigation

The NIA on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in the Rajouri and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its investigation into the deadly June terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple.

An official statement confirmed that seven locations were extensively searched, revealing incriminating material that established connections between terrorists and their overground workers (OGWs). The seized materials are currently under scrutiny.

The NIA teams targeted residential premises linked with hybrid terrorists and their OGWs and the surrounding jungles. These terrorists were reportedly supported by an arrested accused, Hakam Khan alias Hakim Din, who provided them with shelter and food. The OGWs also facilitated logistical support for terrorists using the area as a transit route to the Kashmir region.

The June 9 attack, driven by a Pak-backed terror plot aimed at destabilizing Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the bus plunging into a gorge, killing nine people, including a child.

(With inputs from agencies.)