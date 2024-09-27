Left Menu

NIA Raids in J&K: New Evidence in Deadly Bus Attack Investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Rajouri and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir. This operation follows a terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in June. Important materials linking terrorists with their overground workers were seized. The investigation continues into the local involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:22 IST
NIA Raids in J&K: New Evidence in Deadly Bus Attack Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in the Rajouri and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its investigation into the deadly June terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple.

An official statement confirmed that seven locations were extensively searched, revealing incriminating material that established connections between terrorists and their overground workers (OGWs). The seized materials are currently under scrutiny.

The NIA teams targeted residential premises linked with hybrid terrorists and their OGWs and the surrounding jungles. These terrorists were reportedly supported by an arrested accused, Hakam Khan alias Hakim Din, who provided them with shelter and food. The OGWs also facilitated logistical support for terrorists using the area as a transit route to the Kashmir region.

The June 9 attack, driven by a Pak-backed terror plot aimed at destabilizing Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the bus plunging into a gorge, killing nine people, including a child.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024