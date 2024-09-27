Conflict Escalation in Eastern Congo: Human Rights at Risk

Rwanda's army and the militia it supports, M23, have shelled camps for displaced individuals in eastern Congo, Human Rights Watch reported on Thursday. The organization has accused both Rwanda and Congo of severe human rights abuses against civilians.

The report highlights that since the beginning of the year, indiscriminate shelling by Rwanda's troops and the M23 group, whom Rwanda backs, has intensified in camps sheltering tens of thousands. Congo's army has exacerbated risks for the displaced by positioning artillery near the camps, increasing civilian casualties and leading to tragic incidents including deaths and rapes.

Eastern Congo continues to face extreme violence from more than 120 armed groups fighting over resources and territory, causing widespread displacement of approximately 6 million people. The report has triggered local and international calls for actionable measures to protect civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)