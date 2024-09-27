Left Menu

Conflict Escalation in Eastern Congo: Human Rights at Risk

Human Rights Watch has reported that Rwanda’s army and the M23 militia have shelled displaced people’s camps in eastern Congo, committing severe human rights abuses. Congo's army is also accused of endangering civilians by deploying artillery near camps. The violence has displaced around 6 million people in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:27 IST
Conflict Escalation in Eastern Congo: Human Rights at Risk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Rwanda's army and the militia it supports, M23, have shelled camps for displaced individuals in eastern Congo, Human Rights Watch reported on Thursday. The organization has accused both Rwanda and Congo of severe human rights abuses against civilians.

The report highlights that since the beginning of the year, indiscriminate shelling by Rwanda's troops and the M23 group, whom Rwanda backs, has intensified in camps sheltering tens of thousands. Congo's army has exacerbated risks for the displaced by positioning artillery near the camps, increasing civilian casualties and leading to tragic incidents including deaths and rapes.

Eastern Congo continues to face extreme violence from more than 120 armed groups fighting over resources and territory, causing widespread displacement of approximately 6 million people. The report has triggered local and international calls for actionable measures to protect civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024