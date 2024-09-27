Left Menu

West Bengal Governor’s Crackdown on Corruption: Ministers Under Fire

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has received numerous complaints regarding corruption among several Trinamool Congress ministers. The Anti Corruption Cell (ACC) is actively investigating these allegations, especially targeting those in positions of power. This move follows the arrest of ministers Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriyo Mallick on separate corruption charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:49 IST
West Bengal Governor’s Crackdown on Corruption: Ministers Under Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is facing a deluge of corruption complaints against several ministers from the ruling Trinamool Congress. A Raj Bhavan official confirmed the news on Friday.

The Anti Corruption Cell (ACC) of the Raj Bhavan has been swamped with reports from various state districts, urging Bose to intervene.

''The problem with Bengal is that people feel the government is run by some dealers, not leaders. Two of my ministers are in jail. I had sanctioned their prosecution. Corruption charges are pouring in against some of the other ministers in the ACC,'' the official told PTI.

The governor stated, ''those in power should realise that honesty is the best policy and practice (that),'' according to the official. Bose referred to jailed TMC ministers Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriyo Mallick, who have since been removed from their ministerial positions.

Chatterjee was arrested for his involvement in the teacher recruitment scam and is currently in the Presidency Correctional Home. Mallick was apprehended in connection with a multi-crore ration distribution scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024