West Bengal Governor’s Crackdown on Corruption: Ministers Under Fire

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is facing a deluge of corruption complaints against several ministers from the ruling Trinamool Congress. A Raj Bhavan official confirmed the news on Friday.

The Anti Corruption Cell (ACC) of the Raj Bhavan has been swamped with reports from various state districts, urging Bose to intervene.

''The problem with Bengal is that people feel the government is run by some dealers, not leaders. Two of my ministers are in jail. I had sanctioned their prosecution. Corruption charges are pouring in against some of the other ministers in the ACC,'' the official told PTI.

The governor stated, ''those in power should realise that honesty is the best policy and practice (that),'' according to the official. Bose referred to jailed TMC ministers Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriyo Mallick, who have since been removed from their ministerial positions.

Chatterjee was arrested for his involvement in the teacher recruitment scam and is currently in the Presidency Correctional Home. Mallick was apprehended in connection with a multi-crore ration distribution scam.

