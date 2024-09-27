Calcutta High Court Orders Investigation Transfer in Civil Servant Rape Case, Cancels Accused's Bail
The Calcutta High Court has ordered the transfer of a rape investigation involving a civil servant's wife to a deputy commissioner-level official and canceled the previously granted bail of the accused. The court also mandated disciplinary action against police for dereliction of duty.
In a significant decision on Friday, the Calcutta High Court directed the transfer of the rape investigation of a civil servant's wife to a deputy commissioner-level official. Additionally, the court canceled the accused's bail initially granted by a lower court.
The court's direction included an order for the Kolkata Police commissioner to take disciplinary action against some officers for allegedly failing to properly investigate the case. According to the victim, she was raped twice within a span of seven hours, but the accused was only charged with outraging modesty and granted bail swiftly.
Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, who passed the judgment, instructed that the case be handled by the deputy commissioner of women police at Kolkata Police headquarters henceforth. The current investigating officer is required to hand over all documents and the case diary within three days. The court's ruling reflects the serious nature of the oversight in the initial handling of the case.
