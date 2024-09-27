Left Menu

Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut Amid Escalating Conflict

The Israeli military launched a potent attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut, aiming to hit leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. The airstrikes caused massive destruction and casualties, sharply escalating the conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the strikes in a U.N. speech despite international calls for a ceasefire.

Updated: 27-09-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:07 IST
The Israeli military launched a significant assault on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, causing widespread destruction and sending thick clouds of smoke into the sky. According to Axios, the primary target was Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, though sources close to Hezbollah confirmed he survived the attack.

Hezbollah's al-Manar television reported that four buildings were obliterated and multiple casualties ensued. Live broadcasts showed rescue efforts amidst the rubble. Israel stated that the strike was 'precise' and targeted headquarters concealed within residential areas. This attack marked a considerable escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which has seen over 700 fatalities in Lebanon this week alone.

In a U.N. speech, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed continued assaults on Iranian-backed fighters, emphasizing Israel's right to defend itself. The attack displaced around 100,000 people, increasing Lebanon's displaced population to over 200,000. The U.S. was not informed of the strike in advance, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

