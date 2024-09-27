Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut Amid Escalating Conflict

The Israeli military launched a significant assault on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, causing widespread destruction and sending thick clouds of smoke into the sky. According to Axios, the primary target was Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, though sources close to Hezbollah confirmed he survived the attack.

Hezbollah's al-Manar television reported that four buildings were obliterated and multiple casualties ensued. Live broadcasts showed rescue efforts amidst the rubble. Israel stated that the strike was 'precise' and targeted headquarters concealed within residential areas. This attack marked a considerable escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which has seen over 700 fatalities in Lebanon this week alone.

In a U.N. speech, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed continued assaults on Iranian-backed fighters, emphasizing Israel's right to defend itself. The attack displaced around 100,000 people, increasing Lebanon's displaced population to over 200,000. The U.S. was not informed of the strike in advance, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart during the operation.

