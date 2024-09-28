Blinken Highlights U.S. Concerns in Crucial Meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss key issues, including China's support for Russia's defense, activities in the South China Sea, military communications, drug flow disruption, and AI risks, during the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed significant U.S. concerns in a pivotal meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The dialogue, held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, addressed China's support for Russia's defense industrial base and highlighted 'dangerous and destabilizing actions' in the South China Sea.
Blinken emphasized the importance of improving military communications, curbing drug flows into the U.S., and tackling the risks associated with artificial intelligence.
