Hezbollah Leadership Silent After Israeli Strikes
Following Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, Hezbollah's senior leadership remained unreachable. Hours later, there was still no statement on the fate of its head, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Hezbollah's senior leadership was unreachable following Israel's strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday evening, a source close to the Lebanese armed group told Reuters.
Hours after the strikes, Hezbollah had not made a statement on the fate of its head, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
