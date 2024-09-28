Left Menu

Targeting Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Implications and Future Leadership

The potential killing or incapacitating of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, targeted by an Israeli strike, would be a major setback for the Iran-backed group. Analysts suggest his removal could destabilize Hezbollah, which is significant for Lebanese Shi'ites. His death could elevate Israel's strategic positioning but also pose challenges in leadership succession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 03:03 IST
Targeting Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Implications and Future Leadership
Hassan Nasrallah

Killing or incapacitating Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah would deliver a significant blow to the Iran-backed Lebanese group, analysts stated after reports emerged that Israel targeted him with a strike.

A source close to Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah was still alive after the attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, on Friday evening. Tehran is currently verifying Nasrallah's condition, according to a senior Iranian security official. Replacing Nasrallah is expected to be more challenging now following recent Israeli attacks that have killed top Hezbollah commanders, raising internal security concerns.

"The whole landscape would change significantly," commented Mohanad Hage Ali, deputy research director at Carnegie Middle East Center. "He has been the glue holding an expanding organization together." Formed by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the 1980s, Hezbollah has grown into a major socio-political force for Lebanese Shi'ites, with Nasrallah at its core. Nasrallah's death would not collapse Hezbollah but would severely impact morale and emphasize Israel's security and military edge, notes Lina Khatib of Chatham House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024