Canada Facilitates Evacuation of Citizens from Lebanon Amidst Conflict

The Canadian government is assisting its citizens in leaving Lebanon amid intense Israeli airstrikes. By booking seats on commercial flights, Canada ensures safer passage for its citizens. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly stated that financial assistance is also provided to those in need, with the embassy in Beirut coordinating efforts.

The Canadian government is stepping in to aid its citizens amidst escalating violence in Lebanon. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced on Friday that Canada has secured seats on the limited commercial flights available to help Canadians leave the conflict-ridden area.

This decision follows a week of severe Israeli airstrikes in Beirut that have claimed over 700 lives. Joly emphasized the urgency of the situation and advised Canadians to utilize the available seats if possible. She outlined the government's commitment to providing financial assistance through loans to those requiring support.

To ensure coordination and support, Joly urged Canadians to register with the embassy in Beirut. The ongoing conflict has amplified concerns of an even larger crisis, prompting swift international response and efforts to safeguard citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

