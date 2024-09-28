Left Menu

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

The FBI and the US Postal Inspection Service probe into suspicious packages sent to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, following similar incidents in over 15 states. The Minnesota office was evacuated, but no injuries or hazardous materials were reported. Officials vowed to continue ensuring secure elections.

Updated: 28-09-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 09:30 IST
The FBI and US Postal Inspection Service are investigating the origins of a suspicious package sent to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, triggering an hourslong evacuation. This incident adds to a series of similar threats to election officials in more than 15 states this month.

Cassondra Knudson, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, confirmed that the building was evacuated around noon on Friday and remained under lockdown into the afternoon. The package, addressed to the office, carried a return address labeled “United States Traitor Elimination Army,” a name linked to another suspicious package sent to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office earlier this month.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon emphasized that threatening election officials is unacceptable and declared that his office would collaborate with law enforcement to hold the sender accountable. The National Association of Secretaries of State condemned the rising threats, labeling it a disturbing trend leading up to November 5.

