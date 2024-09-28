Teen Flees Home After Parental Scolding
A 16-year-old boy from Shahad in Maharashtra's Thane district ran away after being scolded by his parents for not studying. The incident, which took place on September 25, led the parents to file a missing person's report. Police have registered a kidnapping case and are working to locate the boy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 10:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A 16-year-old boy from Shahad in Maharashtra's Thane district ran away from home after being scolded by his parents for not studying, according to police sources on Saturday.
The incident occurred on September 25, said officials. The boy left his house around 9 pm on Wednesday following the reprimand from his parents.
Despite a frantic two-day search by his family, the boy remains missing. Consequently, the police have registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified person, and efforts to trace the boy are ongoing, stated an officer from Ulhasnagar police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- boy
- Shahad
- Thane
- parents
- scolded
- missing
- police
- kidnapping
- Ulhasnagar
- Maharashtra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mystery Surrounds Missing CCTV Footage in High-Profile Nagpur Crash
Shimla Police Release Video of Violent Protest Over Mosque Construction
UP Minister Defends Police Amid Allegations of Fake Encounters
Punjab Police Arrest Drug Inspector Linked to Smuggling Operations
Mark Mitchell Joins Australian Counterparts at Police Ministers Council Meeting