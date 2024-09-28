Teen Flees Home After Parental Scolding

A 16-year-old boy from Shahad in Maharashtra's Thane district ran away from home after being scolded by his parents for not studying, according to police sources on Saturday.

The incident occurred on September 25, said officials. The boy left his house around 9 pm on Wednesday following the reprimand from his parents.

Despite a frantic two-day search by his family, the boy remains missing. Consequently, the police have registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified person, and efforts to trace the boy are ongoing, stated an officer from Ulhasnagar police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)