President Calls for Network to Combat Atrocities Against Women

President Droupadi Murmu called upon NALSAR University of Law to create a nationwide network of women advocates and law students to prevent atrocities against women. Speaking at the 21st annual convocation, she highlighted the importance of concerted efforts to tackle such issues. Telangana Governor and Chief Minister attended the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:07 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu has urged NALSAR University of Law and its alumni to establish a nationwide network of women advocates and law students to combat atrocities against women.

Speaking at the 21st annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law, Murmu emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to address and prevent these issues effectively.

The event saw the attendance of Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe. President Murmu received a warm reception upon her arrival at Begumpet airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

