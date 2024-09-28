President Calls for Network to Combat Atrocities Against Women

President Droupadi Murmu has urged NALSAR University of Law and its alumni to establish a nationwide network of women advocates and law students to combat atrocities against women.

Speaking at the 21st annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law, Murmu emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to address and prevent these issues effectively.

The event saw the attendance of Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe. President Murmu received a warm reception upon her arrival at Begumpet airport.

