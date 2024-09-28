President Calls for Network to Combat Atrocities Against Women
President Droupadi Murmu called upon NALSAR University of Law to create a nationwide network of women advocates and law students to prevent atrocities against women. Speaking at the 21st annual convocation, she highlighted the importance of concerted efforts to tackle such issues. Telangana Governor and Chief Minister attended the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:07 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu has urged NALSAR University of Law and its alumni to establish a nationwide network of women advocates and law students to combat atrocities against women.
Speaking at the 21st annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law, Murmu emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to address and prevent these issues effectively.
The event saw the attendance of Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe. President Murmu received a warm reception upon her arrival at Begumpet airport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement