Special Gram Sabhas to Shape Panchayat Development Plans on October 2

Special Gram Sabhas scheduled for October 2 aim to assist panchayats in preparing development plans for the 2025-26 financial year, according to Panchayati Raj Ministry officials.

The meetings will involve more than 2.55 lakh Gram Panchayats nationwide. This initiative takes place under the 'Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas' Abhiyan, intending to encourage participatory planning and timely preparation of Panchayat Development Plans (PDPs). A total of 20,000 college students will be involved in aiding these plans.

In preparation for the event, a national workshop will be held on September 30, featuring representatives from various Union ministries, state departments, and faculty members from training institutes. The Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', will inaugurate the workshop. Under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan coordinated by IIT-Delhi, college students will assist in the process, marking a first in the campaign's history. The campaign aims to engage communities at the grassroots level and covers nearly 65-68 per cent of India's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)