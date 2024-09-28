Left Menu

Two Terrorists Killed, Five Injured in Kulgam Encounter

Two unidentified terrorists were killed and five security personnel, including an officer, were injured in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The gunbattle began after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Adigam village. The identities of the terrorists are being determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:34 IST
Two Terrorists Killed, Five Injured in Kulgam Encounter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two unidentified terrorists were killed and five security personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Saturday.

The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation early in the morning.

In the early exchange of fire, Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries due to a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said. Four other security personnel were also injured during the operation.

Two terrorists were killed, police said, adding that searches are being carried out in the area. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are still being ascertained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024