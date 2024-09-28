Two Terrorists Killed, Five Injured in Kulgam Encounter

Two unidentified terrorists were killed and five security personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Saturday.

The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation early in the morning.

In the early exchange of fire, Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries due to a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said. Four other security personnel were also injured during the operation.

Two terrorists were killed, police said, adding that searches are being carried out in the area. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are still being ascertained.

(With inputs from agencies.)