Devastation in Dahiyeh: Hezbollah Leader's Death Escalates Beirut Crisis

After the Israeli airstrikes killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Beirut's Dahiyeh suburb faces chaos and uncertainty. Pregnant Zahraa and her family flee as strikes continue. Schools-turned-shelters are overcrowded, and aid is scarce. Hezbollah vows to fight on, intensifying fears and tension in the war-torn city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:32 IST
The death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrikes has plunged Beirut's Dahiyeh suburb into chaos, leaving residents in fear and uncertainty.

Pregnant and terrified, Zahraa and her family joined thousands fleeing the relentless bombardment, only to find overcrowded shelters and scarce aid.

As Hezbollah pledges to continue its fight, the war-torn city braces for further turmoil, with many questioning global silence on the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil's Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

