Devastation in Dahiyeh: Hezbollah Leader's Death Escalates Beirut Crisis

The death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrikes has plunged Beirut's Dahiyeh suburb into chaos, leaving residents in fear and uncertainty.

Pregnant and terrified, Zahraa and her family joined thousands fleeing the relentless bombardment, only to find overcrowded shelters and scarce aid.

As Hezbollah pledges to continue its fight, the war-torn city braces for further turmoil, with many questioning global silence on the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)