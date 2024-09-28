DPIIT Advances Efforts to Enhance Ease of Doing Business with Jan Vishwas 2.0

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced on Saturday that it is working on revising about 100 rules and laws from various departments to decriminalize minor offenses. This initiative is aimed at promoting ease of doing business in India.

This effort is part of introducing the second edition of the Jan Vishwas bill. Initially rolled out last year, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act decriminalized minor offenses across 42 central Acts, removing 183 criminal provisions from 19 ministries and departments.

A Joint Parliamentary Committee reviewed the Jan Vishwas bill and recommended extending the exercise to encompass additional Acts, ensuring the ongoing modernization of India's regulatory framework. The first edition replaced criminal penalties with civil and administrative actions for minor lapses, significantly reducing the fear of criminal repercussions and enhancing ease of business and living.

(With inputs from agencies.)