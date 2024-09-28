Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Recommends Contempt Proceedings Against Senior Advocate

The Allahabad High Court has referred criminal contempt proceedings against senior advocate S C Mishra to the Chief Justice. Mishra allegedly scandalized and lowered the dignity of the court during a tender matter hearing. The Oudh Bar Association is set to discuss the issue on September 30.

The Allahabad High Court has referred a matter to the Chief Justice for the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against senior advocate S C Mishra. The court stated that Mishra's conduct had the potential to scandalize and degrade the court's dignity.

Justices Sangeeta Chandra and BR Singh noted that despite multiple requests, S C Mishra did not refrain from making aspersions regarding the court's conduct and accusing it of malice. The issue arose during a hearing involving a tender dispute filed by Laxmi Security Guards Services.

The conduct of the senior advocate has prompted the Oudh Bar Association to convene a meeting to discuss the matter and previous complaints against Justice Sangeeta Chandra.

