Allahabad High Court Recommends Contempt Proceedings Against Senior Advocate

The Allahabad High Court has referred a matter to the Chief Justice for the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against senior advocate S C Mishra. The court stated that Mishra's conduct had the potential to scandalize and degrade the court's dignity.

Justices Sangeeta Chandra and BR Singh noted that despite multiple requests, S C Mishra did not refrain from making aspersions regarding the court's conduct and accusing it of malice. The issue arose during a hearing involving a tender dispute filed by Laxmi Security Guards Services.

The conduct of the senior advocate has prompted the Oudh Bar Association to convene a meeting to discuss the matter and previous complaints against Justice Sangeeta Chandra.

(With inputs from agencies.)